Two booked for quackery in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 06:41 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Members of Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) and Indian Medical Association (IMA) jointly conducted raids and found that two persons were practicing quackery in Chennur and Bheemaram mandals on Thursday. Dr Yeggena Srinivas, one of the TGMC said that the raids were conducted based on complaints received by an Ethical committee of the body. He requested the public not to visit the quacks and to ruin their health. He stated that the quacks were prescribing higher doses antibiotics than permitted, painkillers and other high scheduled drugs to gullible patients. Based on a complaint received from the members, a case was booked against Bandari Laxman of Chennur and Ranjith Kumar from Bheemaram for allegedly practicing quackery.