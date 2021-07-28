Two crest gates lifted as Srisailam nears capacity

The water that is discharged from gates six and seven of the dam will reach Nagarjunasagar project

By | Published: 11:17 pm

Hyderabad: Following huge inflows from upstream, two gates of Srisailam dam were lifted to a height of 10 metres by the irrigation department officials after performing puja on Wednesday evening to release water downstream. The water that is discharged from gates six and seven of the dam will reach Nagarjunasagar project.

Since the dam was receiving four lakh cusecs inflows, the officials decided to lift two gates to release water. The water level in the dam touched 882 ft against its Full Reservoir Level of 885 ft.

Meanwhile, officials of Priyadharshini Jurala Project, which is located upstream of Srisailam, lifted 41 gates on Wednesday to release 3,85,427 cusecs of water downstream. The project is presently getting 3,81,990 cusecs of water from Narayanpur project in Karnataka.

