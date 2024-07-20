Jurala project receives steady inflows, thanks to rains in catchment areas

| Jurala Receives Steady Inflows Thanks To Rains In Catchment Areas

Irrigation Department officials lift five gates and release 57,000 cusecs of water downstream towards Srisailam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 July 2024, 09:34 AM

The storage capacity of Jurala project is 9.65 tmcft and the current storage is nearly 7.5 tmcft.

Jogulamba Gadwal: With heavy rains lashing upstream, the Jurala project in the district is receiving steady inflows of nearly 65,000 cusecs since last night.

The Irrigation Department officials have lifted five gates and are releasing about 57,000 cusecs of water downstream towards Srisailam. The storage capacity of Jurala project is 9.65 tmcft and the current storage is nearly 7.5 tmcft, according to reports.

Farmers in the River Krishna basin of Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet and other areas are overwhelmed with inflows into the river.