Krishna-Godavari basin springing back to life

The Krishna catchment in Maharashtra and Karnataka continued to receive heavy rains and the inflows into the Upper Krishna projects right from Almatti remained on the rise.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 07:24 PM

Water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam increasing slowly with floodwaters from its tributaries entering into it.

Hyderabad: Irrigation projects in Krishna basin, many of which were left bone-dry for over a year due to failure of monsoon, started springing back to life, thanks to the impact of the first flood flows.

Almatti and Tungabadra continued to receive over one lakh cusecs each while Bhima, another tributary of Krishna was in spate holding big hope to Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar, which have a huge flood cushion of over 370 tmcs to be filled.

The two joint projects of Telangana and AP, where water was being drawn from the critical offtake levels to meet the drinking water needs in the two states.

Over 30,000 cusecs of water was being released from the Jurala project adding to the inflows into Srisailam.

Nagarjuna Sagar projects is also receiving an inflow of over 25000 cusecs from Srisailam.

The Hydel units on Srisailam left bank have already resumed power generation.

The Hydel units at Jurala are also back in operation.

The Irrigation Department officials exuded confidence that the irrigation schedule for both Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar could be finalised in a fortnight.

Godavari basin

So far as the Godavari basin projects are concerned, Medgadda barrage and Devadula have been receiving inflows in the order of over 60,000 cusecs.

Taliperu, another tributary that joins Godavari at Charla is also on the rise following heavy rains in Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

The inflows into Taliperu project were in the range of over 25000 cusecs.

The forest streams in Aswapuram mandal of the Bhadradri Kothagudem district were also on the rise.

The Sabari river which is rising adding to the flood in Godavari affected the river bank village downstream in AP.