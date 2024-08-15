| Two Dead Four Injured In Car Collision At Orr In Shamshabad

Two dead, four injured in car collision at ORR in Shamshabad

The incident occurred when one of the cars involved in the crash which was proceeding from Tukkuguda in Maheshwaram towards Wanaparthy via Shamshabad, went out of control and collided with two other cars.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 06:49 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Atleast two persons died and four were injured when two cars crashed into each other on the Outer Ring Road at Pedda Golconda in Shamshabad on the city outskirts on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred when one of the cars involved in the crash which was proceeding from Tukkuguda in Maheshwaram towards Wanaparthy via Shamshabad, went out of control and collided with two other cars.

While two persons, including a woman died on the spot, four others were severely injured.

The Shamshabad Rural police are investigating.