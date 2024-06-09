Two dead, three injured as lorry collision in Sangareddy

Another car going in the same direction also hit the lorries. The incident resulted in a massive traffic jam on the highway for a while. Locals rushed the injured to the Government Hospital in Sangareddy for treatment.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 June 2024, 04:39 PM

Sangareddy: Two persons were killed and three persons injured when one lorry crashed into the lorry going in front of it on the NH-65 at Nandi Kandi in Sadasivpet mandal on Sunday afternoon.

Another car going in the same direction also hit the lorries. The incident resulted in a massive traffic jam on the highway for a while. Locals rushed the injured to the Government Hospital in Sangareddy for treatment.

The police removed the mangled remains of the vehicles from the road to clear the traffic after an hour’s effort. The victims of the accident were yet to be identified.