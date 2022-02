Suryapet: Two persons died on the spot and two others were seriously injured when an empty diesel tanker exploded while some gas welding work was being carried out near new stand in Suryapet on Monday.

The loud explosion created panic among the people in the area. Two persons, who were reportedly working for the gas welding shop, died on the spot. Superintendent of Police Rajendra Prasad visited the spot and inquired about the incident.