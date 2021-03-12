Two die in drowning incidents in Kamareddy

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Kamareddy: In two different incidents, two persons died by drowning in Kamareddy district. One person died, while taking bath in the tank. In the second incident, an elderly woman found dead in the Nizamsagar canal.

Jangiti Balaraju (40) of Rajampet mandal headquarters in Kamareddy stepped into to the village tank to take a bath after working in his agriculture field on Thursday night, and drowned in the water. His family members found his body in the village tank On Friday morning and informed the police.

In the second incident, Boppaspally villagers found the body of an elderly woman in the Nizamsagar canal. Upon information, Nasrullabad police reached the spot an fished out the body. Nasrullabad SI Machander Reddy informed that there is a tattoo on the wrist of the deceased woman and urged the people to contact the police on 9490618001 if they know the whereabouts of the woman.

