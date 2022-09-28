Telangana welfare schemes role model for country: Koppula

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:36 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: The welfare schemes being implemented by the State government have become a role model for the country, Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar said on Wednesday.

Speaking after distributing assets to beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu scheme in Nizamsagar in Kamareddy district, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had introduced Dalit Bandhu scheme for the uplift of Dalits on all fronts.

The Minister, distributing auto rickshaws, transport vehicles, tractors, earth movers and agricultural works related vehicles worth Rs.128.80 crore to 1,297 beneficiaries in 24 villages of Nizamsagar mandal, said the Dalit Bandhu scheme had become a role model for the country and that the State government was implementing many welfare schemes with an objective to develop Dalit families financially.

Listing out various development and welfare schemes launched by the State government after formation of separate Telangana, the Minister said no other State in the country was adopting the schemes being implemented in Telangana.

On coming to know the development works and welfare schemes taken up in Telangana, the people in other States were eagerly waiting for the government in their States to implement the similar initiatives. On seeing these initiatives, the people are welcoming the Chief Minister to enter the national politics in the next few months, he added.

Govt giving priority to all communities

Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Wednesday said the State government was giving priority to all the communities by implementing many welfare schemes to them.

Participating in a senior citizens counseling meeting in Begumpet, he said the State government was extending Aasara pensions to those who completed 57 years. An old age home and day care centres with all facilities are being constructed in every district headquarters, he said.

The Minister said the State government had already sanctioned Rs.5 crore for the uplift of elderly persons. Underscoring the need for conducting a study to examine the best schemes being implemented in other States to emulate the same in Telangana, the Minister promised to discuss with Health Minister T Harish Rao to appoint a physician especially for the elderly persons in government hospitals.

The senior citizens passed a resolution at the meeting thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for deciding to give pension to elderly persons who completed 57 years of age.