| Two Die In Separate Incidents In Kothagudem

Two die in separate incidents in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:30 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A elderly man was allegedly murdered at Taliperu river canal in Cherla mandal in the district on Saturday.

The deceased Soyam Kanakaiah (60) of Peddamusuleru village in the mandal was accused of practicing black magic. His wife Narsamma lodged a complaint with the local police alleging that her husband”s rivals killed him.

In another incident, a youth A Prashanth Kumar (27) of Yapalagadda in Gundala mandal committed suicide by consuming poison. The reasons for his extreme step were not known, said police.

