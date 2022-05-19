Two farmers killed as truck mows down motorbike in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:35 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Adilabad: Two farmers were killed on the spot when a truck mowed down a motorbike on Hyderabad-Nagpur national highway at Kupti village in Neradigonda mandal on Wednesday night. The incident came to light on Thursday.

Neradigonda Sub-Inspector K Mahender said that the victims were Rathod Jadav Kishan (62) and Rathod Subhash (40). They both were farmers of Sunkidi village in Sirikondi mandal.

Kishan and Subhash had fatal head injuries when the vehicle dashed the two-wheeler, resulting in spot death for the two at around 10 pm. They were heading to Echoda mandal centre at the time of the mishap. The truck was also moving in the same direction. The vehicle was not identified so far. Rash and negligent driving was suspected to be the cause of the accident.

While Kishan is survived by a wife, two daughters and sons, Subhash has a wife and two sons.

Based on a complaint received from Laxmi, the wife of Kishan, a case was registered. Investigations were taken up.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .