By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has imposed fines on two persons for cutting trees, on Thursday. On receiving the information that two trees were illegally cut, Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar took the issue to the notice of GHMC Commissioner and Mayor. Responding to the issue, officials concerned reached the spot and levied fines under HMC Act 1955.