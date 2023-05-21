Two half-burnt bodies found in Gannavaram in AP

A case of suspicious deaths was registered and a probe began with the help of a Clues team to identify the half-burnt bodies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Representational Image.

Vijayawada: Two half-burnt bodies were found in Gannavaram of Krishna district here on Sunday.

Local farmers found the bodies at a mango grove near Budameru canal at Savaragudem in Gannavaram mandal and immediately informed the police and district officials about it. According to police, one of the bodies was identified as of a local beggar who could have arrived there a week ago while the other one was of a youth aged around 35 years.

A case of suspicious deaths was registered and a probe began with the help of a Clues team to identify the half-burnt bodies.