Two held for motorcycle thefts in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 03:21 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South East) team on Monday caught two persons who were allegedly involved in theft of motorcycles in Hyderabad. The police recovered 14 motorcycles from them.

The arrested persons are Shams Bilal (26) and Rasuri Sukeshwar alias Lokesh (23), are habituated to lavish lifestyle and to meet the expenditure were stealing the motorcycles and scooters in the city, said Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy.

The vehicles recovered were stolen in Madhuranagar, Khairatabad, Meerpet, Rajendranagar, Humayunnagar, Patancheruvu, Gudimalkapur, Abid Road, Saroornagar, Chandrayangutta, Humayunnagar and other police stations.