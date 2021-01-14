Two held for organising cock fights in Mancherial

The two were detained when police conducted raids on a spot where the cock fights were organised.

Mancherial: Two persons were arrested for allegedly organising cockfights in Sarzapur village of Kannepalli mandal on Wednesday evening. Five more accused were absconding.

Kannepalli Sub-Inspector Prasanth Reddy said that the arrested were Ganna Ashok, a tractor driver from Ghanpur village in Nennal mandal and Gundla Chiranjeevi, an auto-rickshaw driver belonging to Jangampalli village in Kannepalli mandal. Duguta Kiran, Angali Venkataswami, Rebbena Ravi, Naini Praveen and Duguta Kiran, residents of different parts of Nennal mandal were still at large.

The two were detained when police conducted raids on a spot where the cock fights were organised. The five managed to escape from being caught by the cops. They revealed that they were holding cock fights for fun in view of the Sankranti festival. They disclosed that they were betting somewhere Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 on the birds.

It is learned that certain persons are organising the fights to make a fast buck and to cash in on the craze for the activity among the public. The cocks, bought at huge prices, are trained for quite a long time by professionals in fighting. They are fed a special nutritious diet including cashew nuts, dry grapes, etc., They are raised with utmost care.

Meanwhile, some of the enthusiastic participants are visiting neighboring Maharashtra for participating in cockfights. They were hiring cars and four-wheelers to reach Maharashtra. The quantum of betting registered at a venue is estimated to be nearly Rs 1 crore.

