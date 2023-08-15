Two held for shooting birds in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Representational Image

Adilabad: Two youngsters were handed over to Forest officials for shooting birds using an air gun here on Tuesday.

Police said the youngsters shot the birds using an air gun they bought on an e-commerce platform. Locals alerted the police who in turn caught the two and handed over them to the officials of the forest department for further action.

Authorities of the forest department were not available for comment.