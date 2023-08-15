‘Bus Lo Bharosa’ for safety of women, school girls in Rajanna-Sircilla

So far, cameras were fixed in 77 buses and cameras will be installed in all 130 RTC buses in the district in the coming 10 to 15 days

IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao launching CCTV cameras fixed in TRC and private school buses as part of Bus Lo Bharosa launched in Rajanna-Sircilla on Tuesday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: In order to reduce eve teasing in buses, the district police have come up with the ‘Bus Lo Bharosa’ campaign and will install CCTV cameras in all RTC buses in the district as well as in private school buses.

So far, cameras were fixed in 77 buses and cameras will be installed in all 130 RTC buses in the district in the coming 10 to 15 days. Besides the police control room, bus depots will have access to the camera feed since they will be linked to both the places. Cameras fixed in school buses would be linked to the police control room.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who was here on Tuesday to take part in Independence Day celebrations, inaugurated the CCTV cameras at the Integrated District Offices Complex. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister appreciated the district police for installation of CCTV cameras in RTC and private school buses to ensure the women and school going girls travel in buses with safety and without fear.

Besides various welfare schemes, top priority has been given for the safety of women in Telangana after the formation of the separate state. Stating that law and order was being maintained, he said that Telangana police were in the top position in controlling crime with the help of CCTV cameras. Confidence among the women has been developed by forming SHE teams for their safety, Rama Rao said.

