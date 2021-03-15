Two held on charges of cheating in Hyderabad

The arrested persons were identified as Shivam Shantanu Singh of Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand and Rahul Kumar of Sheikhpura district in Bihar

Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Marketing Intelligence Team of the Hyderabad Cybercrime station arrested two persons on charges of cheating.

The arrested persons were identified as Shivam Shantanu Singh of Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand and Rahul Kumar of Nasrathpur village, Sheikhpura district in Bihar.

Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department said a person from the city was contacted by a man who introduced himself as Narendra Kumar, a stock broker.

“Shantanu Singh claimed to be Narendra Kumar and lured the victim to invest in the share market. Believing him, the victim transferred around Rs 20 lakh to him over a period of time and was later duped by the conman,” Mohanty said, adding that in a second case, Rahul Kumar was arrested for duping a city man of Rs 21.60 lakh on pretext of distribution rights of Haldiram Foods.

The victim over a period of time paid the amount for acquiring distribution rights and also for getting the goods delivered to the city. Based on a complaint from the victim, the police booked a case and arrested Rahul Kumar.

