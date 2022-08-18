Two held with fake currency in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:45 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: Two persons, who were allegedly printing and circulating counterfeit Indian currency notes, were arrested by the Mirchowk police with the assistance of Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South) on Thursday. The police seized fake currency with a face value of Rs.2.5 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were Syed Ansar (27) of Lathur in Maharashtra and Shaik Imran (33) of Vattepally, Falaknuma. The prime suspect, Shekar of Karnataka, was absconding.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) P Sai Chaitanya said Shekar had bought a computer and a high end printer and was printing fake currency at his house in Husoor in Karnataka.

“Shekar took Rs.8,000 and handed over fake currency notes with a face value of Rs.50,000 in denominations of Rs.100, Rs.200 and Rs.500 to Ansar, who exchanged the entire bundle with Imran and collected Rs.15,000 from him. The plan was to circulate it in the market and cheat traders,” the DCP said, adding that the Mirchowk police and the Task Force nabbed Ansar and Imran from the MGBS bus station.

Efforts were on to nab Shekar.