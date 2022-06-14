Two inter-state thieves nabbed using Locked House Monitoring System in Tirupati

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:35 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Tirupati: Tirupati police on Tuesday arrested two inter-state thieves through a Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) and recovered 50 grams of gold in a case and Rs.1800 in cash in the other. Vamshidhar Reddy allegedly broke into a house and committed theft of Rs 1800. Police caught him with the help of LHMS when he broke into another house in Gopal Raju Colony. The thief reached Tirupati after his release from Khammam jail on June 8.

Tirupati East Deputy SP Muralikrishna said that Vamshidhar Reddy was accused in 55 cases and the other offender, Venkatesh, was involved in 20 cases.

The duo was booked under the Preventive Detention (PD) act and sent to remand.

Locked House Monitoring System (LHMS) involves placing of secret cameras on intimation by residents who are going on vacation. The system comprises a camera, which takes picture of thieves entering the house, and sends it to the phone of the house-owner as well as the police. Within minutes of receiving the picture, the police swing into action and arrest the intruders.