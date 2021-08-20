Two ITBP jawans killed in naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Kothagudem: Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans, including an Assistant Commandant, were killed in a Maoist attack in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh state on Friday.

The naxals took away one AK-47 rifle, two bullet-proof jackets and one wireless set from the jawans they killed. The deceased were identified as Assistant Commandant, Sudhakar Shinde and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gurmukh Singh of ITBP 45th Battalion.

The incident took place near ITBP camp at Kademeta when the security personnel were engaged in combing operations. It was said that a small action team of the Maoists took part in the attack that happened a mere 600 metres away from the camp.

Maoists fired at the jawans and fled from the spot with the looted firearm and other material. Reinforcement forces dispatched to the spot soon after the incident and the dead bodies of the deceased jawans were shifted to the camp, Bastar Inspector General of Police, Sundarraj P, told media persons.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .