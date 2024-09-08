| Two Killed In Separate Accidents In Korutla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 11:00 AM

Jagtial: Two persons including a five-year-old boy died in different incidents in Korutla town on Saturday.

A resident of Madhapur, Maharshi (5) sustained a severe head injury as a tractor ran over him. Local people immediately shifted him to the local government hospital where the boy was declared brought dead by the doctors.

In another incident, a centering worker Sohail was electrocuted in the Jhansi road area.