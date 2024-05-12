Two killed in separate road accidents in Jangaon

In another incident an old woman, Lacchama, died after being hit by a car on the national highway at Chagallu village of Station Ghanpur mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 06:51 PM

Representational Image

Jangaon: Two persons, including a 70-year-old woman, died in separate road accidents in the district on Sunday. In the first incident 55-year-old Ramesh died on the spot after a car collided with his scooter at Station Ghanpur.

In another incident an old woman, Lacchama, died after being hit by a car on the national highway at Chagallu village of Station Ghanpur mandal.

Also Read Three women farm labourers die in road accident in Peddapalli

The police have registered a case and the investigation is on.