Sunday, May 12, 2024
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 12 May 2024, 06:51 PM
Two killed in separate road accidents in Jangaon
Representational Image

Jangaon: Two persons, including a 70-year-old woman, died in separate road accidents in the district on Sunday. In the first incident 55-year-old Ramesh died on the spot after a car collided with his scooter at Station Ghanpur.

In another incident an old woman, Lacchama, died after being hit by a car on the national highway at Chagallu village of Station Ghanpur mandal.

The police have registered a case and the investigation is on.

