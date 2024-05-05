| Three Women Farm Labourers Die In Road Accident In Peddapalli

Three women Bethi Laxmi (52), Malyala Vaishnavi (31) and Pochampalli Rajamma(54) were killed on the spot and a few labourers sustained injuries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 02:27 PM

Peddapalli: Three women farm labourers died and a few persons were injured in a road accident near Miyapur of Sultanabad mandal on Sunday.

The incident occurred when a tractor in which the victims were traveling overturned near Miyapur. Three women Bethi Laxmi (52), Malyala Vaishnavi (31) and Pochampalli Rajamma(54) were killed on the spot and a few labourers sustained injuries.

Residents of Chinnabonkur of Sultanabad mandal, the farm labourers met with the accident while returning home after working in maize fields.

Police have registered a case and are investigating. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.