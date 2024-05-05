Three women farm labourers die in road accident in Peddapalli

Three women Bethi Laxmi (52), Malyala Vaishnavi (31) and Pochampalli Rajamma(54) were killed on the spot and a few labourers sustained injuries.
Peddapalli: Three women farm labourers died and a few persons were injured in a road accident near Miyapur of Sultanabad mandal on Sunday.
The incident occurred when a tractor in which the victims were traveling overturned near Miyapur. Three women Bethi Laxmi (52), Malyala Vaishnavi (31) and Pochampalli Rajamma(54) were killed on the spot and a few labourers sustained injuries.
Residents of Chinnabonkur of Sultanabad mandal, the farm labourers met with the accident while returning home after working in maize fields.
Police have registered a case and are investigating. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.