Two killed, one injured in firing incident in Delhi

By IANS Published: Published Date - 09:14 AM, Tue - 23 August 22

Source: IANS.

New Delhi: Two persons were shot dead while another suffered bullet injuries after they were attacked by armed assailants in the Bakkarwala area of the national capital.

The incident happened on Monday night in the B block of the JJ Colony in Bakkarwala.

“Jogender, Mangal and Mohan Lal suffered gun wounds in the incident. Jogender was taken to Sehgal Hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. Mangal and Lal were taken to Sonia Hospital where Mangal was declared dead. Lal is currently undergoing treatment. Bodies of Jogender and Mangal were sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for the post-mortem,” the police said.

A case of murder was lodged. The police said that they were recording the statements of the family members to know the exact motive behind the incident.