Two killed, two injured in motorbike collision in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:05 AM, Tue - 3 May 22

Hyderabad: Two persons died while two others were injured when two motorcycles crashed into each other in Vanasthalipuram on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when one of the bikes allegedly being driven in a rash manner crashed into the other in the opposite direction at Injapur.

The Vanasthalipuram police are investigating and the victims are yet to be identified.