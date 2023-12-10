Two labourers killed, 10 injured as trolley rams passenger auto in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Siddipet: Two women died, and 10 others sustained serious injuries, as a trolley auto rammed a passenger carrying 12 women workers, who went for cotton-picking in a field, at Munigadapa village of Jagadevpur Mandal.

All the 12 were residents of Guruvannapet village. They were working as cotton-picking labourers in cotton fields at Gollapally village for the last few days. They were on their way back home after work when the trolley auto hit the passenger auto from the opposite direction. Two of the 12 labourers died on the spot. The deceased were Putta Jayamma (55) and Vainala Shirisha (16).

The injured were rushed to the Government Hospital at Gajwel. The condition of a couple of them is said to be critical. A case has been registered.