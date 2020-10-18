Two Maoists killed in encounter in Mangapet forest in Mulugu district

Combing operation by the police is still going on in the forest area, according to police officials.

By | Published: 4:17 pm

Mulugu: Two Maoists were killed in an encounter with the police in the forest area of Narsimhasagar in Mangapet mandal of the district on Sunday.

Combing operation by the police is still going on in the forest area, according to police officials. Confirming the incident, SP Sangram Singh G Patil said further details were awaited.

It may be recalled that Maoist had killed a fertiliser shop owner and TRS leader Maduri Bheemeshwar Rao at Alubaka village in neighbouring Venkatapuram mandal on October 10 throwing a challenge to the police. Since then police were on the hunt for the Maoists and had intensified combing operations in the forest areas of the district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .