Two Maoists surrender to police in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:59 PM, Mon - 28 March 22

SP Sunil Dutt speaking to the media in Kothagudem on Monday.

Kothagudem: Two banned CPI (Maoist) Party Cherla local guerilla squad (LGS) members surrendered to the district police and 141 Bn CRPF Police. The surrendered Maoists were Madakam Kosa alias Jeevan of Jaggaram in Yetapaka mandal of Andhra Pradesh and Sodi Gangi alias Sodi Lakma of Kistarampadu in Cherla mandal in the district, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt told the media here Monday.

Kosa joined Maoist party in 2019 at the behest of Shabari LOS commander Tulasi. Working as a member of Cherla LGS he carried a BGL weapon. Gangi joined Maoists in the year 2019 as a dalam member in Cherla LGS and carried a rifle in the dalam, SP said. Both the surrendered cadres involved in several bomb-blasting incidents from 2019 to 2021 in Cherla area, extremist violence cases and Tekulagudem exchange of fire in Tarrem police station limits of Chhattisgarh, he noted.

They decided to give up arms after realising that there was no support for the Maoist party among the people at present in Telangana state as well as in border villages of Chhattisgarh State. Physical and mental harassment to which girls and minors were being subjected in party distressed them. Development activities being carried out by the State Government across Telangana, counselling and community policing programmes conducted by Kothagudem police also made them surrender before the police to live a better life, Dutt said.

They discussed with each other to quit the Maoist party and decided to live together after surrender, SP said while appealing to all dalam members and militia members to contact their relatives or police to surrender and join mainstream life. ASP B Rohith Raj, CRPF 141 Bn Second-in-Command Pramod Pawar, Additional SP (Operations), V Tirupathi, Cherla CI B Ashok and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .