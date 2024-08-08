Two Maoists surrender to police in Kothagudem

CPI (Maoist) Sabari dalam member Vetti Laxmaiah alias Kallu of Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district and Chhattisgarh's Gollapalli LOS member Mallam Deva of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh State surrendered to police, CRPF 141 Bn and 81 Bn here on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 06:41 PM

CPI (Maoist) Sabari dalam member Vetti Laxmaiah alias Kallu of Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district and Chhattisgarh’s Gollapalli LOS member Mallam Deva of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh State were the surrendered naxals.

Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju informed that Laxmaiah joined the Maoists in 2011 as a militia member under the command of Cherla-Sabari area militia commander Vetti Deva alias Balu. In 2022 he was promoted as dalam member and served as a guard for BK-ASR committee secretary Azad. He was shifted to the Sabari area in 2023.

Mallam Deva served in Maoists’ Balala Sangham from 2007 to 2015, in which he joined as the member of Gollapalli militia under the command of Madakam Ungal alias Erral. In 2017 he was promoted as militia commander and promoted as dalam member in 2020. After the death of Gollapalli LOS commander Erra Dada, Deva served as in-charge.

Rohith Raju said that unable to bear harassment of Maoist leaders, several dalam members were ready to surrender to police. As part of ‘Operation Cheyutha’ police were trying to encourage underground cadres to come out of the Maoist party and the above naxals have surrendered because of such efforts, he added.