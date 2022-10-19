| Two More Special Trains To Be Operated Between Secunderabad And Cuttack

Two more special trains to be operated between Secunderabad and Cuttack

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:06 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Visakhapatnam: Two more trips of special trains between Secunderabad and Cuttack will be operated to clear extra rush of passengers.

According to a railway release here on Wednesday, train No. 07479 Secunderabad- Cuttack special train will leave Secunderabad on October 24 and 31 at 20.25.hrs to arrive the next day in Duvvada at 09.15.hrs and reach Cuttack at 17.35.hrs.

In the return direction the train No. 07480 Cuttack-Secunderabad special train will leave Cuttack on Oct. 25 and November 1 at 22.30.hrs to arrive the next day in Duvvada at 06.05.hrs and reach Secunderabad at 18.50.hrs.

Stoppages: Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Nadikudi, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepaligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Chipurupalli, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar between Secunderabad-Cuttack railway stations.

Composition: First AC cum 2nd AC coach-1, 2nd AC-4, 3rd AC-10 , Sleeper-03 , General Class-02, Second class cum luggage/Disabled coaches-1 and Generator Motor-1.