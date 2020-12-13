Two murdered in different incidents in Hyderabad

At Jagathgirigutta, Mohd Anwar Ahmed (25), an autorickshaw driver, was murdered allegedly by his friend

Hyderabad: Two persons were murdered in different cases in the city on Friday night.

At Jagathgirigutta, Mohd Anwar Ahmed (25), an autorickshaw driver, was murdered allegedly by his friend. Anwar lived along with a woman Chand Bee alias Afreen at PJR Nagar under Jagathgirigutta police station limits. He suspected that a local person Imran was having a relationship with Afreen and warned him to stay away from her.

“Fearing Anwar might attack and murder him, Imran hatched a plan to eliminate him. On Friday night when Anwar was returning home in his autorickshaw, Imran waylaid and threw chili powder on him before indiscriminately stabbing him to death,” said the Jagathgirigutta police. On information the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the police station. A case is registered and investigation taken up.

In another case, a labourer M Ramulu (65) of Miyapur was found murdered at an isolated place a little away from his house on Saturday morning.

Ramulu stayed at Hafeezpet while his wife stayed elsewhere due to some difference between them. “On Saturday morning, a few persons noticed the body of Ramulu lying in a pool of blood near a burial ground situated a little away from his house. The man had succumbed to head injuries,” said the Miyapur police. A case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC is booked and investigation has been taken up by the police.

