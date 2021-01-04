Two of music band die in road accident in Siddipet

The deceased were Polkampally Anil (21) and Upendar, residents of Moula Ali

Siddipet: Two youngsters from Hyderabad were killed when their two-wheeler fell into a deep roadside pit after hitting a culvert at Peerlapally village in Jagadevpur mandal in Siddipet district on Monday morning.

The deceased were Polkampally Anil (21) and Upendar, residents of Moula Ali. The youth, part of a band troupe from Moula Ali, came to Jagadepur to participate in a wedding ceremony.

According to Jagadevpur Sub-Inspector Parameshwar Goud, the youths were on their way back to Hyderabad when the accident occurred. Local sarpanch Yadava Reddy told the police after noticing the bodies in the pit. The police shifted the bodies to Gajwel Area Hospital and booked a case.

