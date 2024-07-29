Two painters from Karnataka held for lifting visitors’ registers in Nirmal

The arrested persons were painters by profession and three mobile phones were also seized from them, police said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 06:14 PM

Nirmal: Two persons who were stealing the registers containing the details of those checking into lodges in the hope of selling the information, were nabbed by the police here on Monday. The arrested persons were painters by profession and three mobile phones were also seized from them, police said.

The arrested persons Vishwanatha and Ramu, both hailing from Bellary of Karnagarka stole registers in lodges in Nirmal, Warangal and Adilabad. They told policemen that they were eyeing to make some money by selling the registers which have many details about those who checked into hotels. They further informed the police that they were to planning to sell the registers to one Basavaraju in Bellary. They also revealed that Basavaraju would extract huge sums from visitors by threatening to expose their details.

On July 27, the two stole a visitors’ register and decamped with Rs 2,000 from Satyam lodge in Nirmal. Accordingly, the owner of the lodge filed a complaint with police. A case was registered and police nabbed the painters with the help of CCTV cameras.