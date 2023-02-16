Two persons commit suicide in separate cases in Hyderabad

A housewife ended her life at Vanasthalipuram and a labourer hanged to death at Madhapur.

Hyderabad: A housewife ended her life due to alleged harassment and torture of her husband at Vanasthalipuram on Wednesday night.

According to the police, K Navita (32) was married to Naresh ten years ago and the couple stayed at their house in Padmavatinagar, Vanasthalipuram. However, they often quarrelled over household issues and elders of the family repeatedly counselled them.

On Wednesday, Navita and Naresh again had a quarrel over some issue during which Naresh allegedly beat her up. Angered at this, Navita hanged herself to the ceiling fan in the house, said Vanasthalipuram police.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary where an autopsy was performed. The body was later handed over to the relatives. A case under Section 306 and 498A of IPC is registered against Naresh.

In separate case, a labourer hanged himself to death at an under construction building at Madhapur on Thursday morning.

The man Jeet Lal Soren (28), a native of Jharkhand, allegedly slipped into depression over household issues and hanged himself at the building where he was working for last few days.

The police booked a case and are investigating.