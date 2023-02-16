Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar holds SLSCR meeting

Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar asked the officials to initiate strict action in NDPS Act cases and trace the kingpins

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: A meeting of the State Level Security Committee for Railways (SLSCR) was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar.

At the meeting, officials discussed about trains escorting by GRP, deaths on railway tracks, human trafficking through trains, filling up of vacancies, strategies to prevent and detect theft of passenger belongings, Installation of more CCTV cameras, stone pelting on the moving trains and other issues.

To promote awareness, it was decided to prepare a short film on the black spots of accidents, snatching chains/mobile phones theft in the moving train. “In coordination of Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force, CCTV cameras in and around all the railway stations of Telangana are to be enhanced under the guidance of IT Cell, DGP Office and also the installation of signboards and fencing,” said a press release.

The DGP asked the officials to initiate strict action in NDPS Act cases and trace the kingpins. Also, he asked for stringent action to be against the fraudsters booking tickets online without permission of IRCTC.