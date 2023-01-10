Two persons murdered in separate incidents in Hyderabad

At Amberpet, a businessman, P Jaya Surya Sunil (54) died after a man with whom he was having some financial disputes attacked him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

At Amberpet, a businessman, P Jaya Surya Sunil (54) died after a man with whom he was having some financial disputes attacked him.

Hyderabad: Two persons were murdered in separate incidents in the city.

A 64-year-old man was stabbed to death at Malakpet late on Monday. According to the police, the victim Mohammed Jaffar, a resident of Malakpet was going on a motorcycle when unidentified persons stabbed him to death at Moosarambagh colony sub-road. He suffered serious injuries and died.

“We suspect some persons known to Jaffar might have killed him. Investigation is going on,” said Malakpet Inspector, K Srinivas.

At Amberpet, a businessman, P Jaya Surya Sunil (54) died after a man with whom he was having some financial disputes attacked him. According to the police, Sunil was going in a car along with his friend Narsing Rao on Thursday night when one Shyam Kumar stopped the vehicle and picked up an argument with them.

“Shyam and Sunil had some financial disputes between them. An argument ensued and in a fit of rage, Shyam punched Sunil on his chest and other parts of body resulting in internal bleeding. Sunil was shifted to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Monday night,” said Amberpet Inspector, H Prabhakar. The police took into custody Shyam.