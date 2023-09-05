Two special trains introduced on Kalka-Koti stretch of Shimla-Kalka railway track

Two special trains were introduced on the Kalka–Koti stretch of the UNESCO world heritage Shimla-Kalka narrow gauge railway line on Tuesday.

By PTI Published Date - 07:36 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Shimla: Two special trains were introduced on the Kalka–Koti stretch of the UNESCO world heritage Shimla-Kalka narrow gauge railway line on Tuesday, railway officials said.

The two special trains were operated on the stretch after their successful trial on Monday.

Train operation was suspended on the Kalka–Shimla track after the track suffered damages in several places in July.

On July 20, a special train was introduced on the Shimla-Solan railway track after the route was declared fit by the railway authorities.

The railway track near Shimla’s Summerhill suffered severe damage after a 50-metre-long bridge was washed away in a landslide on August 24, leaving a portion of the track hanging.

The track is damaged at 20-25 points from Shimla to Kalka, officials said, adding, the repair work is going on in full swing and the train services are expected to be restored by September end.

According to the schedule, the trains would start at 7 am from Kalka and reach Koti at 7.55 am and would return at 8.20 am and reach Kalka by 9.15 am. The second train would start from Kalka at 3 pm and return at 4.20 pm.

The 96-km-long Shimla-Kalka Railway track is laid in tough hilly terrain with 103 tunnels — now 102 tunnels, as tunnel no. 46 collapsed four decades ago –, 800 bridges, and 919 curves along a steep gradient.

The track which gains an altitude of about 1,590 metres is a marvel of engineering and a tourist attraction in the state.