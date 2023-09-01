HPS Centenary Educators Conference kicks off in Begumpet

Delivering the keynote address, UNESCO MGIEP Director, Prof. Anantha Duraiappah said a framework for the implementation of AI for ethics and guidelines were necessary.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: HPS Centenary Educators Conference The three-day Centenary Educators Conference at the Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Begumpet, commenced here on Friday with more than 700 educators and thought leaders, and experts from various disciplines within the educational sphere taking part in the event.

Former permanent representative of India to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, who was chief guest, said AI and ChatGPT were shaping up classrooms.

“These are tempting tools, but don’t envisage robots will teach you quantum physics or values. Teachers will be the repositories of values. Look at technology and beyond through its thoughtful applications, what it means and for humans collectively. Let technology augment humanity but not overshadow it,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address, UNESCO MGIEP Director, Prof. Anantha Duraiappah said a framework for the implementation of AI for ethics and guidelines were necessary.

Education department Secretary and HPS-BOG Chairperson V Karuna said teachers have the power to make a difference in students’ lives. The keynote speech was followed by panel discussion on ‘Shaping Global Leaders for a rapidly Evolving World’.