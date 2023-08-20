Telangana joins hands with UNESCO

The collaboration focuses on promoting the ethical development and use of AI awareness raising, capacity building, and contributions to UNESCO's Global Observatory on AI Ethics.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:45 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has joined hands with the UNESCO to implement the UNESCO Recommendation on the Ethics of AI by signing a Letter of Intent to drive efforts and action.

This collaboration between the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (ITE&C) Department of Telangana government and UNESCO is set to shape the landscape of the ethical development of and use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), according to a press release.

The pact was signed on Sunday in the presence of Vakati Karuna, Secretary of Education, Telangana, Dr. Mariagrazia Squicciarini, Director A.I. and Chief of Executive Office, Social and Human Sciences at UNESCO, and Rama Devi Lanka, Director of Emerging Technologies, Telangana.