Kota-Patna Express: 2 passengers dead, 6 fall sick during Varanasi to Mathura trip

Agra: Two passengers died due to health complications and six others fell sick on board the Kota-Patna Express (13237) while journeying from Varanasi en route to Mathura on Sunday.

Agra’s railway authorities received a distress call concerning the deteriorating health of passengers, prompting medical assistance upon the train’s arrival at Agra Cantt station on Sunday evening. These passengers were travelling in the non-air-conditioned sleeper coach number S-2.

While the exact cause of their deaths remains to be determined, several members of the group, of which the deceased passengers were a part, reported feeling unwell.

“Railway officials in Agra were notified about the declining health conditions of passengers aboard the Kota-Patna Express (13237) on Sunday. The individuals raising the concern were part of a group led by a team leader from Chhattisgarh. This group was in transit from Varanasi and destined for Mathura,” said Prashasti Srivastava, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Agra Division of the North Central Railways.

“Medical response teams were promptly dispatched upon the train’s arrival at Agra Cantt railway station. Passengers who were experiencing symptoms such as nausea and vomiting were promptly moved for medical attention. Tragically, one elderly woman had already passed away, while a male passenger lost his life during treatment in Agra,” the Agra PRO Railways added.

“Although the precise cause of the health deterioration leading to these two deaths remains challenging to ascertain, initial medical assessments suggest the potential reasons might be dehydration or food poisoning. However, we are yet to reach a definitive conclusion regarding the underlying cause,” Srivastava remarked.

“It has come to light that the group consisted of approximately 90 members who were travelling from Varanasi to Mathura aboard the Kota-Patna Express. Five of these passengers in critical condition are currently under the care of the Railway Hospital, and another individual is undergoing treatment at the emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra,” elaborated the PRO Agra Railways.

“These passengers were travelling in the non-air-conditioned sleeper coach number S-2. The identities of the deceased passengers are still to be determined by the Agra Government Railway Police (GRP),” added Srivastava.