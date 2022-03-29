Two time MLA P Janardhan Reddy passes away at 87

Hyderabad: Socialist leader and two time MLA Paripati Janardhan Reddy passed away after a brief illness here on Monday around 6.30 pm. He was 87 and survived by his wife and three children.

Born on January 1, 1935, P. Janardan Reddy hails from Pothireddypally village in Veenavanka mandal of Karimnagar district.

After completing MA (Religion & Culture) from Osmania University, he successfully contested for Samithi president from Jammikunta at the young age of 24 years. He was subsequently elected for another two terms in the combined Huzurabad taluk .

He joined Lok Sangarsh Samithi led Jai Prakash Narayan against the imposition of emergency by Indira Gandhi. He was later imprisoned for one year in Musheerabad jail under MISA after he conducted satyagraha against Emergency.

P. Janardan Reddy also contested to the parliament against former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao on Janta Party ticket from Hanamkonda constituency in the year 1977 and lost.

P Janardan Reddy established Adarsha Degree College at Jammikunta, Karimnagar district during 1964-65 and handed over to Department of Higher Education, Govt. of A.P. in 1978.

He established Ashrama Patashala in Jammikunta for children of leprosy patients and Grama Nava Nirman Samithi a voluntary organization in 1974, serving the rural people of Telangana in Agriculture, Health, Education and Rural development fields.

He also set up Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) an institutional project of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in 1992 at Jammikunta, Karimnagar district sponsored by Ministry of Agriculture .

