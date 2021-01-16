Two toddy shop owners detained in Vikarabad

The shop owners identified as Manohar Goud and Ramesh Goud were picked from Nawabpet mandal where many people fell sick after consuming toddy laced with narcotics

Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: The police on Saturday detained two toddy shop owners in Vikarabad district for allegedly selling toddy laced with narcotics – diazepam and alprazolam.

The shop owners identified as Manohar Goud and Ramesh Goud were picked from Nawabpet mandal where many people fell sick after consuming toddy laced with narcotics. Officials of the Police, and Prohibition and Excise Departments said the reports of the toddy samples collected from over 11 shops in Nawabpet and Vikarabad found that some shop owners were allegedly mixing toddy with narcotics.

More than150 people fell sick in the district after consuming adulterated toddy last week. The district administration admitted the patients at the hospitals in Vikarabad and Hyderabad and ensured proper treatment to them. The police and excise officials said stern action would be taken against the shop owners if anyone was found to be selling toddy either mixed with two narcotics – diazepam and alprazolam.

After the toddy incident came to light last week, the police and excise officials seized 15 toddy shops in the district.

