Two youth from Bidar nabbed in Sangareddy for chain snatching

Two young Bidar residents were arrested on the charge of snatching a gold chain from a woman in broad daylight at Khaleelpur village in Nyalkal mandal on September 6.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 September 2024, 06:46 PM

The accused are being produced before media at Haddanur in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Following a complaint, the Haddanur police caught the accused at the Rukmapur crossroad on Sunday. According to Haddanur SI Rama Naidu, the victim Kuru Rukmini (55), and her husband Sangappa, a panchayat raj department employee in Zaheeabad, were proceeding towards Rejinthal from Zaheerabad town on their two-wheeler.

While following them from behind, the accused stopped them at Khaleelpur and snatched the chain after attacking Rukmini. The accused were Sayyed Mohammad (25) and Sheik Nadhiyal, both residents of Bidar town in Karnataka state.

While Mohammad was working in a private company, Nadhiyal was a B-Pharmacy student. The police recovered 3.5 tulas of gold chain and a pulsar bike from them. They were sent to remand.