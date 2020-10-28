Two youth killed as DCM truck rams bike in Nalgonda

By | Published: 12:08 pm

Nalgonda: Two youth died on the spot when a DCM truck rammed their motorcycle at Chinna Adisherlapally of Kondamallepally mandal in Nalgonda district during the intervening hours of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Sathish and Lingaiah, natives of Dhonyala in the district.

On getting information, Konmdamallepally police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to area hospital, Devarakonda, for post-mortem.

Konmdamallepally police filed a case and took up investigation.

