U- 25 CK Nayudu Trophy: Hyderabad bowlers come good against Odisha

Hyderabad: Ajay Dev Goud, G Aniketh Reddy and Abhirath Reddy scalped three wickets each as Hyderabad skittled out Odisha for 186 in 55.3 overs in the second innings on third day of the Group Elite C under-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy at the St Xavier’s KCA Cricket Ground, Kerala on Thursday.

Earlier, Hyderabad lower order failed to put up any fight as they added just six runs to their overnight score of 226/6 to be all out for 232 in 78.4 overs. Later, they dismissed Odisha for a low total. Odisha rode on half-centuries from Anil Parida (58) and Kartik Biswal (55) to put Hyderabad a target of 300 runs in their second innings.

In pursuit of victory, Hyderabad lost two wickets for 65 runs, still needing 235 runs for the victory.

Brief Scores: Odisha 345 & 186 in 55.3 overs (Anil Parida 58, Kartik Biswal 55; Ajay Dev Goud 3/19, Abhirath Reddy 3/44, G Aniketh Reddy 3/55) vs Hyderabad 232 in 78.4 overs (H K Simha 104, G Aniketh Reddy 53; Sunil Kumar Roul 3/50) & 65/2 in 23 overs.

