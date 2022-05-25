Uber India announced policy changes to tackle ride cancellations

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 12:56 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: Tackling the many issues drivers and riders are facing, Uber came up with a set of changes in their policy to improve user experience in the country.

In a blog post, Uber said that drivers have shared concerns about earnings in the wake of higher fuel prices, long-distance pick-ups, and payment schedules. Likewise, riders have complained about drivers canceling trips or not wanting to switch on the AC.

Highlighting the trip cancellations, Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India & South Asia in March this year, said, “We are now showing trip destinations to drivers before they decide to accept the ride. The upfront destination feature is already live across 20 cities and will be expanded to all others.”

With the drivers being able to see the drop location in advance, the mobility service provider hopes they can avoid the last-minute cancellations.

To fix the long-distance pickups for drivers, Uber introduced additional earnings for drivers in case they have to travel a long distance to pick up riders. This will give drivers the comfort to accept more trips and will benefit riders as trip reliability goes up. Drivers will be able to see the earnings for long pick-ups, separately displayed on the fare receipt.