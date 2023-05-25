Uber Green to launch in India in June

05:11 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: Ride-hailing giant Uber is all set to launch its Uber Green electric vehicle service in India in June. The service will be initially available in three cities: New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Uber Green offers riders the option to book an all-electric, zero-tailpipe emission vehicle. The service is already available in over 100 cities across 15 countries around the world.

To launch Uber Green in India, Uber has partnered with a number of fleet service providers, including Lithium Urban Technologies, Everest Fleet Private Limited, and Moove. These partners will help Uber to roll out 25,000 electric vehicles across seven cities.

They also collaborated with Zypp Electric to provide 10,000 electric motorcycles. Uber is providing loans of up to Rs 1000 crores in conjunction with the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to promote the usage of electric and compressed natural gas (CNG) cars.

Uber is striving to improve access to electric car charging stations in collaboration with bp pulse, Jio-bp, and GMR Green Energy.

The launch of Uber Green is a significant step towards reducing air pollution in India. Electric vehicles produce zero emissions, which can help to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Uber is committed to making its platform more sustainable, and the launch of Uber Green is a major milestone in this journey. The company plans to expand Uber Green to other cities in India in the coming months.