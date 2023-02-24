Uber redesigns its app, simplifies home screen experience

By IANS Updated On - 02:27 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

San Francisco: Ride-hailing platform Uber has redesigned its application and rolled out a series of updates — including a simplified home screen, ride tracker on the iPhone lock screen, and more.

The company has simplified the home screen experience so users can book rides and Uber Eats deliveries more easily with fewer taps.

It also added a new “Services” tab as a one-stop shop to find all of the rides and delivery offerings available in users’ cities — from a nearby e-scooter to dinner, flowers, cocktails, and more.

Moreover, with the new “Activity Hub,” users can keep track of past and upcoming rides and Eats orders all in one place.

The company has added support for Live Activities, an iOS 16 feature so that users can easily track the live progress of a ride and receive critical updates like vehicle details, the latest ETA information, and trip status — all on the Lock Screen without opening the Uber app.

Further, the company said that the progress of the Uber ride will be displayed in the Dynamic Island for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users while their iPhone is unlocked, so they can get important details with a glance even when using other apps.

Uber also updated ride types, locations, and more. On tapping “where to?” on the home screen, users’ “Saved Places” will appear, and the company will suggest a list of personalised destinations and ride types based on their preferences, past trips, and most likely destinations.

“We’ll also share personalised recommendations for ways to plan and save in your city, based on how you use Uber,” the company mentioned.