Here’s how to book Uber rides via WhatsApp 

Ride-hailing company Uber collaborated with WhatsApp earlier this year to allow its users to book rides on its platform. However, the new feature is available only in Delhi-NCR and Lucknow regions.
According to Meta-owned WhatsApp, a user can book a ride from the online messaging platform, without downloading the Uber app.
The latest feature was launched in August 2022 to address users’ problems associated with downloading and switching between different apps.
The new feature, available in both English and Hindi languages, allows users to manage their riders and receive the receipts on the instant messaging app.