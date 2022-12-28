Here’s how to book Uber rides via WhatsApp

Ride-hailing company Uber collaborated with WhatsApp earlier this year to allow its users to book rides on its platform. However, the new feature is available only in Delhi-NCR and Lucknow regions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:35 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

According to Meta-owned WhatsApp, a user can book a ride from the online messaging platform, without downloading the Uber app.

The latest feature was launched in August 2022 to address users’ problems associated with downloading and switching between different apps.

The new feature, available in both English and Hindi languages, allows users to manage their riders and receive the receipts on the instant messaging app.

Here’s how to book a ride:

First, save the official Uber number +91 7292000002 on your device

Open WhatsApp and start a chat with the Uber chatbot

Send Hi in the chat

Now, send your pick-up and drop location details

One can also share live locations from WhatsApp for pickup

Uber will share the expected fare and ride details in the chat

Now, confirm the fare and ride

Once the driver accepts the ride, Uber will confirm the same by sending a notification.